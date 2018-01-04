LIVE VIDEO: Minister announces 2017 Matric results

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;name&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;LIVE: Motshekga announces matric results&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;description&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;04 January 2018 - The wait is finally over for the Class of 2017.The IEB (Independent Examinations Board) will release its results at midnight on Tuesday, 2 January.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;duration&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;0&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;thumbnail&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/1_zq0w0aj4/version/100011&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;width&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;643&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;height&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;360&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga announced the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examination Results for 2017 on Thursday night.

The class of 2017 achieved a 75.1% pass rate when progressed learners are included.

BREAKING: The overall pass rate for #MatricResults is 75.6% excluding progressed learners, says Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

The class of 2016 received a 72.5 percent pass rate, which was an improvement from 2015’s 70.7 percent.

This figure included so-called progressed learners, those who had failed Grade 11 twice and were moved onto Grade 12.

#MatricResults2017 79.7% of learners who are recipients who are some sort of social grants wrote the National Senior Certificate have passed, says Motshekga. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

Motshekga says fee-free schools produced 76,300 bachelor passes in #MatricResults2017 and that comprises "53% of passes in the system." — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

55.1% of progressed learners passed this year, including some with bachelor's passes and distinctions, says Motshekga, and the department sees it as a positive sign #MatricResults2017 — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

KwaZulu-Natal leads the 2017 contingent of bachelor's passes followed by Gauteng and the Western Cape, says Mweli #MatricResults2017 — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

#MatricResults2017 statistics on the examination process from DG Mweli:

44,911 markers

140 marking centres

65,000 invigilators

6,826 examination centres

7.4 million scripts

7.8 million printed papers

132 question papers

629,155 full-time Grade 12s

173,276 part-time Grade 12s — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

A total of 634,814 full-time candidates sat for the 2017 NSC exams at 6,844 venues around South Africa in October, with KwaZulu Natal with 169,023 and Gauteng with 112,164 candidates having the highest numbers.

Fezile Dabi is the best performing district in the country for #MatricResults2017 says Motshekga with a pass of over 92% for the National Senior Certificate. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

#MatricResults2017 Motshekga says the following "we call them premier league provinces" are:

3. Western Cape 82.7%

2. Gauteng 85.1%

1. Free State 86.1% — Erin Bates (@ermbates) January 4, 2018

African News Agency