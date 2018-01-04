LIVE VIDEO: Minister announces 2017 Matric results

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga announced the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examination Results for 2017 on Thursday night.

The class of 2017 achieved a 75.1% pass rate when progressed learners are included. 

 

 

The class of 2016 received a 72.5 percent pass rate, which was an improvement from 2015’s 70.7 percent.

This figure included so-called progressed learners, those who had failed Grade 11 twice and were moved onto Grade 12.

 

 

 

 

 


 

A total of 634,814 full-time candidates sat for the 2017 NSC exams at 6,844 venues around South Africa in October, with KwaZulu Natal with 169,023 and Gauteng with 112,164 candidates having the highest numbers.

 

 

 

 

 

