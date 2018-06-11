LIVE VIDEO: Mkhwebane releases reports from public protector's office

Editor's note: Livestream above courtesy DStv 403.

JOHANNESBURG: Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to release some reports compiled by her office on Monday afternoon.

ADVISORY: Public Protector @AdvBMkhwebane to release investigation reports on Monday, 11 June 2018. pic.twitter.com/Ybmu2ul9A1 — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) June 10, 2018

She is also expected to comment on her no-show in Parliament last week when she cited a family emergency for her absence.

Members of Parliament (MPs) were unhappy with her late cancellation.

MPs also felt she could have sent her deputy to cover for her non-appearance.

eNCA