LIVE VIDEO: Mkhwebane releases reports from public protector's office

JOHANNESBURG: Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to release some reports compiled by her office on Monday afternoon.
ADVISORY: Public Protector @AdvBMkhwebane to release investigation reports on Monday, 11 June 2018. pic.twitter.com/Ybmu2ul9A1— Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) June 10, 2018
She is also expected to comment on her no-show in Parliament last week when she cited a family emergency for her absence.
Members of Parliament (MPs) were unhappy with her late cancellation.
MPs also felt she could have sent her deputy to cover for her non-appearance.
