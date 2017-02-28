LIVE VIDEO: MPs debate, vote on contentious Fica bill

PARLIAMENT - The Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (Fica) bill goes before the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon to be debated and voted on.

President Jacob Zuma sent the legislation back to Parliament, citing concerns over aspects of the bill such as warrantless searches.

The Finance Portfolio Committee discussed the bill and has now referred it back to the National Assembly - practically unchanged.

Chairperson, Yunis Carrim says they've clarified some aspects of the bill but thought it was sound.

The President does not have the option to send the bill back to Parliament again. If he doesn't sign it, he will have to send it to the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, the Financial Action Task Force has held off on issuing a statement against South Africa for not complying with the bill. The Intergovernmental body develops and promotes policies to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

