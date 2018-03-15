LIVE VIDEO: National Assembly debate on human rights

<span itemprop="name" content="LIVE_HUMAN_RIGHTS_DEBATE_PARLIAMENT"></span> <span itemprop="description" content="PARLIAMENT, 15 March 2018 - The National Assembly will hold a debate today under the theme celebrating the centenary of Nelson Mandela. The debate comes ahead of National Human Rights day next week."></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="0"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_8ejcafkj/version/0"></span> <span itemprop="uploadDate" content="2018-03-15T07:54:11.000Z"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="360"></span>

JOHANNESBURG – The National Assembly meets on Thursday for a debate on human rights as the country gears up for the 21 March public holiday in commemoration of those who died in the Sharpeville massacre.

The debate will be held under the theme: Celebrating the centenary of Nelson Mandela.

The aim of the debate is to promote and reinforce a human rights culture across the South African society.

