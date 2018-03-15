LIVE VIDEO: National Assembly debate on human rights

• Editor’s note: Livestream above courtesy DStv 403. You can also watch it on DStv Now.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Assembly meets on Thursday for a debate on human rights as the country gears up for the 21 March public holiday in commemoration of those who died in the Sharpeville massacre.
READ: 2017, a terrible year for human rights in Southern Africa: rights body
The debate will be held under the theme: Celebrating the centenary of Nelson Mandela.
The aim of the debate is to promote and reinforce a human rights culture across the South African society.
eNCA
Discussion Policy