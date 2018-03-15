Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

LIVE VIDEO: National Assembly debate on human rights

  • South Africa


• Editor’s note: Livestream above courtesy DStv 403. You can also watch it on DStv Now.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Assembly meets on Thursday for a debate on human rights as the country gears up for the 21 March public holiday in commemoration of those who died in the Sharpeville massacre.

The debate will be held under the theme: Celebrating the centenary of Nelson Mandela.

The aim of the debate is to promote and reinforce a human rights culture across the South African society.

