Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

CATCH IT LIVE: Parliament probes R14m student payout scandal

  • South Africa


 

*Editor's note: The Walter Sisulu University matter will be heard only at 2pm. This livestream will resume then.  

JOHANNESBURG - The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training receives an update on the R14-million that was erroneously paid to a Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student in June.

WSU, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and Intellimali, which disburses funds on NSFAS's behalf, will attend.

Intellimali has laid a charge of theft against the student who received the money, Sibongile Mani, after she spent more than R800,000 of it

WATCH: Students mob recipient of R14 million

The committee will also meet with the University of Zululand and the Mangosuthu University of Technology on governance challenges.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close