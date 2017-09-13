CATCH IT LIVE: Parliament probes R14m student payout scandal

*Editor's note: The Walter Sisulu University matter will be heard only at 2pm. This livestream will resume then.

JOHANNESBURG - The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training receives an update on the R14-million that was erroneously paid to a Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student in June.

WSU, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and Intellimali, which disburses funds on NSFAS's behalf, will attend.

Intellimali has laid a charge of theft against the student who received the money, Sibongile Mani, after she spent more than R800,000 of it

The committee will also meet with the University of Zululand and the Mangosuthu University of Technology on governance challenges.

eNCA