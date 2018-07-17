CATCH IT LIVE: Minister Patel speaks on Competition Amendment Bill

The Minister of Economic Development, Ebrahim Patel, is briefing the media on the Competition Amendment Bill recently introduced to Parliament. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel will brief the media on the Competition Amendment Bill recently introduced to Parliament.

The bill recommends companies to account for their conduct when they are being accused of anti-competitive abusive practices such as price-fixing and collusion.

It will give the Competition Commission an opportunity to take any remedial action against companies accused of unfair practices in the market.

The bill was introduced in December last year and was opened for public consultation.

According to the department, it was introduced to address the structural issues of economic concentration and the racially-skewed spread of ownership in the economy.

“The bill also deals with various institutional and procedural processes aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the competition authorities,” the department said.

