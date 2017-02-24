Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: More than 130 people arrested for Tshwane violence

  • South Africa
DA’s briefing on Kgomotso Phahlane. Photo: eNCA

PRETORIA – Acting police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane has briefed the media on the march taking place in Pretoria amid violent clashes.

He confirmed several arrests of suspects involved in the violent incidents in parts of the city over the past 24 hours.

Phahlane also spoke about what the police were doing to maintain peace, safety and stability.

 
According to police, security forces have put measures in place to ensure that the march was conducted peacefully.

Tensions between residents of Tshwane and foreigners have escalated amid an anti-immigration march.

eNCA

