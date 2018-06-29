WATCH: Police briefing on anti-corruption efforts

Editor’s note: This live event has ended. You can watch a recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - The SAPS on Friday briefed the media on their anti-corruption strategy at the SAPS Tshwane Academy.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that for police to deal effectively with corruption, they have to deal with the rot inside the police force itself.

Cele said that every member of the service needed to undergo a long-overdue lifestyle audit.

“We can’t have a young constable living in a house of R1.8-million rand," said Cele.

"The constable will earn R1.8-million in 5 to 6 years to come. But already you’re living in that house. So let’s come with a timeframe.

"Remember it’s a call from the president that all of us here will subject ourselves to the lifestyle auditing. Find the mechanism with all other structures to help us.

"If you know you won’t pass it, baleka, you can run. We need a timeframe now. Not just to keep talking.

"Do you know why we need a timeframe, it's because from here we need to go beyond this organisation and deal with the government and South Africa as a whole. And remember, we’re at the cutting edge of fighting the corruption scourge. so if we don’t start with us, it doesn’t help.”

eNCA