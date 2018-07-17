WATCH: Prof Lumumba delivers Nelson Mandela memorial lecture

Editor's note: This livestream has ended. You may watch the recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - Renowned African scholar Professor Patrick Lumumba delivered the Nelson Mandela memorial lecture at the Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha.

This as South Africa celebrates the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth this week.

Mandela was born on 18 July 1918 in a rural village of Mvezo in the Eastern Cape.

His birthday is marked annually around the world, and the Nelson Mandela Foundation called this year for people to "take action and inspire change" in Mandela's name.

Nelson Mandela died at his home in Johannesburg on 5 December 2013.

