CATCH IT LIVE: Ramaphosa marks Youth Day

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the 42nd anniversary of the Youth Day Commemoration in Soweto, Johannesburg on Saturday under the theme “Live the Legacy: Towards a socio-economically empowered youth”.

Every year on 16 June, South Africa commemorates the 1976 student uprisings to pay tribute to hundreds of youth who were brutally killed by the racist white minority government for their stance against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in black schools.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said South Africa should Youth Day and youth month to give a special attention to the challenges facing young people and also to unlock opportunities for young people to determine their destiny in honour of the youth of 1976.



Ramaphosa will commence the Youth Day commemoration on Saturday by participating in the Thuma Mina Walk which will start from Morris Isaacson High School in Jabavu, Soweto and end at the Hector Petersen Memorial in Orlando West.



The President will then lay a wreath at the memorial site of the first victim of the 1976 Soweto Uprising, Hector Petersen and then proceed to Orlando Stadium to deliver a national message on Youth Day 2018 commemoration.







