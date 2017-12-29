WATCH: Robbie Malinga memorial service

<span itemprop="name" content="LIVE_ROBBIE_MALINGA_MEMORIAL_SERVICE 1"></span> <span itemprop="description" content="SOWETO, 29 DECEMBER 2017 - A memorial service for late musician and producer Robbie Malinga is being held at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Friday. The afro-pop artist died on Christmas Day from pancreatic cancer."></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="14320"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/0/thumbnail/entry_id/1_a624pv8d/version/0"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="361"></span>

Editor’s note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

JOHANNESBURG – The memorial service for renowned South African musician and producer Robbie Malinga was held at the Grace Bible Church on Friday.

The Baby Please and Sobabili hitmaker died on Christmas Day after battling pancreatic cancer following months of bad health, which saw the artist hospitalised a number of times.

Memorial service for late musical icon #RobbieMalinga will be held at Grace Bible Church in Soweto at 12:00. Malinga passed away on Monday. pic.twitter.com/UKhLX371jK — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 29, 2017

Musical greats such as Chicco Thwala and Lindelani Mkhize are among the many speakers expected to give messages of support. #RobbieMalinga — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 29, 2017

#RobbieMalinga will be laid to rest on Tuesday. — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) December 29, 2017

