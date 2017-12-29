Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Robbie Malinga memorial service

JOHANNESBURG – The memorial service for renowned South African musician and producer Robbie Malinga was held at the Grace Bible Church on Friday.

The Baby Please and Sobabili hitmaker died on Christmas Day after battling pancreatic cancer following months of bad health, which saw the artist hospitalised a number of times.

