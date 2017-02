14 February 2017 - The ad-hoc committee probing the SABC board will give insight into its recommendations. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - The Ad Hoc Committee on the SABC Board Inquiry resumes on Tuesday.

At the end of last year, the committee released its draft report into those highlighted in the document.

They have until Thursday, 16 February to respond.

Today, the committee will discuss the response it's received so far, and give insight into the recommendations.

