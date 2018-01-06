WATCH: SACP commemorates Slovo

<span itemprop="name" content="WEB_LIVE_SLOVO_SACP_06_AM 1"></span> <span itemprop="description" content="The SACP will commemorate the death of its former general secretary, Joe Slovo, in Soweto. Slovo died on this day in 1995.He was the first minister of housing under president Nelson Mandela."></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="8876"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/0/thumbnail/entry_id/1_pv8v6arn/version/0"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="360"></span>

Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch the recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande and ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe addressed the 23rd annual commemoration of the death of Joe Slovo at the Avalon Cemetery in Soweto on Saturday.

At the time of his death, on 6 January 1995, Slovo was SACP national chairperson and a member of the party's central committee and political bureau. He was also serving on the national executive and working committees of the ANC.

Slovo was the first minister of Housing following South Africa’s first non-racial democratic general election held in April 1994.

