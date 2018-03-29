WATCH: SAPS appoints senior managers

<span itemprop="name" content="LIVE_BHEKI_CELE_NEW_POLICE_MANAGERS 1"></span> <span itemprop="description" content="27 March 2018 - Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the national commissioner of the SA Police Service, General Khehla Sitole, will announce the appointments of senior managers."></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="2372"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/0/thumbnail/entry_id/1_djzq089j/version/0"></span> <span itemprop="uploadDate" content="2018-03-29T13:19:03.000Z"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="361"></span>

Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

PRETORIA - The South African Police Service (SAPS) announced the appointment of senior managers as well as a provincial commissioner on Thursday.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole announced the appointments.

Newly-appointed Divisional Commissioners for Crime Intelligence, Detective Services, Protection and Security Services as well as the Provincial Commissioner of Free State were introduced.

#Cele: Major General Moeketsi Sempe appointed Provincial Commissioner of the Free State. #eNCA — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) March 29, 2018

#Cele: Major General Samson Shitlabane appointed Divisional Commissioner of Protection and security Services. @eNCA — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) March 29, 2018

#Cele: Major General Tebello Mosikili appointed Divisional Commissioner Detective Services. @eNCA — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) March 29, 2018

BREAKING: #Cele announces that Major General Anthony Jacobs is officially appointed as the new Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence. @eNCA — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) March 29, 2018

Cele said on Thursday the Police are striving for excellence and the Police Department is no more where people go to try their luck when they don't succeed in other lines of work.

#sapsHQ Newly appointed Div Commissioners: Crime Intelligence, Lt Gen Anthony Jacobs; Detective Services, Lt Gen Tebello Mosikili; Protection and Security Services, Lt Gen Samson Shitlabane. New Provincial Commissioner for Free State Lt Gen Moeletsi Sempe #SAPSAppointments SW pic.twitter.com/jOapPmEBsk — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 29, 2018

National Police Commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole giving the new appointees their official appointment letters. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/ahWzYkfQFt — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) March 29, 2018

