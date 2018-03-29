WATCH: SAPS appoints senior managers

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

  • Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

PRETORIA - The South African Police Service (SAPS)  announced the appointment of senior managers as well as a provincial commissioner on Thursday.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole announced the appointments.

Newly-appointed Divisional Commissioners for Crime Intelligence, Detective Services, Protection and Security Services as well as the Provincial Commissioner of Free State were introduced.

 



 

 

Cele said on Thursday the Police are striving for excellence and the Police Department is no more where people go to try their luck when they don't succeed in other lines of work. 

 


 

 

