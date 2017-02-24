Moyane accuses Gordhan of interference, wants mediation

PRETORIA – South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane has complained that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is interfering in Sars operations.

#Moyane lists complaints against #PravinGordhan: unreasonable delays in approving appointments of key SARS officials. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 24, 2017

This is on the back of Gordhan's Budget speech earlier this week.

According to news reports, the icy relationship between Gordhan and Moyane was confirmed in 16 leaked confidential letters.

The Mail & Guardian published the contents of some of the letters‚ after Gordhan this week raised the alarm over the tax collection service’s R30,4-billion shortfall – the highest since the 2009 recession.

The commissioner said a probe by State Security showed that the leak did not come from Sars and could only mean that "it was from the Treasury".

#Moyane reportedly deeply unhappy that #PravinGordhan wouldn't shake his hand, felt FM treats him like a child. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 24, 2017

Moyane slammed the minister for blaming Sars for the revenue gap, calling his comments "regrettable".

He explained that the shortfall was caused by a drop in VAT, customs duties and personal income tax, saying they were all attributable to a slowing economy.

Moyane explained that delays in refunds were due to an increase in fraud and Sars has had to react by tightening up their risk rules.

Moyane said that the accusation that he served the interest of particular family is "debilitating" and claimed he did not know which family was meant.

#Moyane says at certain levels he needs the concurrence of Finance Minister. But when Gordhan doesn't play ball, it makes his job difficult. — Michelle Craig (@MichelleL_Craig) February 24, 2017

He said Sars and he have "played my role" with regards to informing Treasury about "what is happening at Sars" and confirmed that he had approached President Jacob Zuma to appoint a person to mediate on issues between himself and Gordhan.

