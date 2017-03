Seventeen names were presented by MPs for nomination to an interim South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board on Wednesday. Video: eNCA

PARLIAMENT – The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is hold a hearing with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Wednesday.

The hearings will be on SABC's irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The SABC reported a loss of R411-million for the 2015/16 financial year.

The public broadcaster currently does not have a boards.

Seventeen names have presented by MPs for nomination to an interim SABC board.

