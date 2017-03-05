WATCH: Security cluster briefing

Pretoria, 05 March 2017 - The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster chaired by Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will brief the media on the implementation of the Cluster programme of action for the year, following the 2017 State of the Nat Video: eNCA

Minister Mapisa-Nqakula will be supported by the Co-Chairperson Minister Nathi Nhleko and members of the Cluster.

The briefing will also outline progress that has been made and future plans to achieve the National Development Plan Vision 2030.

