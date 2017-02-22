Social development delivers financial report

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development will be briefed by the Department of Social Development on its quarterly financial and performance report on the 2016/17 financial year. Photo: eNCA / Dianne Hawker

This livestream is expected to begin at 10am

PARLIAMENT – The Portfolio Committee on Social Development will be briefed by the Department of Social Development on its quarterly financial and performance report on the 2016/17 financial year on Wednesday.

In the beginning of February, the South African Social Security Agency briefed Parliament on the progress made on implementing the Constitutional Court ruling on the bidding of a new social assistance payment tender.

The agency presented its plan on how social grants will be paid out from April to the Social Development Portfolio Committee.

The current contract with Cash Paymaster Services expires at the end of March.

There are fears that beneficiaries will not receive their grant money after that.

eNCA