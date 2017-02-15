CATCH IT LIVE: #SonaDebate Day 2

This event is due to start at 2pm

PARLIAMENT - Political parties are gearing up for the second day of President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address, debate.

Opposition parties wasted no time on Tuesday attacking President Jacob Zuma over his SONA last week.

It comes against the backdrop of political parties playing the blame game, following last week’s chaotic scenes.

WATCH: Memorable moments of day 1 of the #SonaDebate

The speaker has called for investigations into several matters but on Tuesday opposition MPs tore a strip off the President, honing in on his leadership.

The Democratic Alliance said the heavy police presence was because the ruling party feels threatened by the people.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said, "This wasn't the State of the Nation, it was the State against the Nation. The ANC on the other side and the people on the other side. The liberator turned oppressor. The true enemy of the people.”

The DA's chief whip, John Steenhuisen called out President Zuma for relishing the mayhem last week.

In refering to the apparent laughing by Zuma, Steenhuizen said, "Some say it was a nervous response but those who witnessed it to the close could see it was anything but."

"The president was clearly relishing the brutality and the early sounds of the flesh on bones, breaking benches and the wails of terrified women in pain. Only a true tyrant will derive enjoyment from watching those opponents elected dealt with like this.

WATCH: Maimane says Sona was the state against the nation

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters says it has asked the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to probe the alleged involvement of police officers in Parliament during last week's state of the nation address.

President Zuma will have the opportunity to deliver his response on Thursday.

eNCA