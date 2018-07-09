WATCH: Tom Moyane's lawyer speaks on SARS, Nugent inquiry

Editor’s note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane hosted a media briefing at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Monday.

Moyane, who is facing a disciplinary inquiry at the revenue service, was expected to speak about his term at the helm and his reaction to a response from the president.

He was also expected to comment on the Nugent inquiry into SARS. But his lawyer, Eric Mabuza took to the microphone and presented the case for Moyane to those present.

Last week, SARS commission chairperson Judge Robert Nugent rejected Moyane's request to postpone the probe into SARS until after his (Moyane's) disciplinary inquiry.

Moyane then wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking for a postponement one or both of the SARS inquiry or his disciplinary inquiry.

Moyane claims that both processes are unfair.

