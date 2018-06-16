CATCH IT LIVE: Youth Day debate on student leadership

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

  • South Africa
File: The Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Photo: eNCA/Khumo Pulumo

  • Editor's note: This live event will be broadcast live on eNCA.com and is expected to start at 3pm. This stream will commence once proceedings get underway. 

JOHANNESBURG - Youth Day is to be marked with a debate at the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon that aims to find out where the student leaders of 1976 are now.

Moderated by Nolwazi Tusini, the debate will look at the decolonisation narrative, and whether there is still urgency among student leaders today.

