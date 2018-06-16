CATCH IT LIVE: Youth Day debate on student leadership

- Editor's note: This live event will be broadcast live on eNCA.com and is expected to start at 3pm. This stream will commence once proceedings get underway.
JOHANNESBURG - Youth Day is to be marked with a debate at the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon that aims to find out where the student leaders of 1976 are now.
Moderated by Nolwazi Tusini, the debate will look at the decolonisation narrative, and whether there is still urgency among student leaders today.
FINAL REMINDER OF THIS YOUTH DAY DEBATE TOMORROW:— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) June 15, 2018
Did the Fallists fail?
3pm
Apartheid Museum.
Everyone's MOST welcome even if you did not RSVP. pic.twitter.com/nZXww6cfMJ
