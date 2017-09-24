CATCH IT LIVE: Zuma celebrates Heritage Day

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma will give the main address at a  Heritage Day celebration at Ga-Morwe Stadium in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga on Sunday morning.

The theme of the celebration is "The year of OR Tambo: Celebrating our liberation heritage".

A statement from the Presidency quoted Zuma as saying: "Celebrating our liberation heritage contributes to the revival of the political and social-cultural consciousness across the country on the liberation struggle narrative. We hope that it will also invoke nationwide discussions on issues relating to decolonisation and identity, democracy and radical socio-economic transformation."

