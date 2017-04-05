CATCH IT LIVE: Zuma hosts CAR president

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

PRETORIA - President Jacob Zuma will host his counterpart from the Central African Republic (CAR), Professor Faustin-Archange Touedera.

The two nations are looking to strengthen bilateral relations.

 

 

South Africa and the CAR have a deal under the framework co-operation agreement which was signed in 2006.

The agreement provides political, economic, social, security, cultural, scientific and technical co-operation between the countries.

The meeting will take place at the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria.

