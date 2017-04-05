CATCH IT LIVE: Zuma hosts CAR president

Having trouble viewing the video above? Click here for an alternative.
- Editor's note: This livestream was expected to commence at 10:00 CAT but is running late.
PRETORIA - President Jacob Zuma will host his counterpart from the Central African Republic (CAR), Professor Faustin-Archange Touedera.
The two nations are looking to strengthen bilateral relations.
Today President Jacob Zuma hosts President of the Central African Republic on Working Visit https://t.co/TzjB0dteZz— South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) April 5, 2017
South Africa and the CAR have a deal under the framework co-operation agreement which was signed in 2006.
The agreement provides political, economic, social, security, cultural, scientific and technical co-operation between the countries.
The meeting will take place at the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria.

