CATCH IT LIVE: Zuma hosts CAR president

Editor's note: This livestream was expected to commence at 10:00 CAT but is running late.

PRETORIA - President Jacob Zuma will host his counterpart from the Central African Republic (CAR), Professor Faustin-Archange Touedera.

The two nations are looking to strengthen bilateral relations.

Today President Jacob Zuma hosts President of the Central African Republic on Working Visit https://t.co/TzjB0dteZz — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) April 5, 2017

South Africa and the CAR have a deal under the framework co-operation agreement which was signed in 2006.

The agreement provides political, economic, social, security, cultural, scientific and technical co-operation between the countries.

The meeting will take place at the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria.

