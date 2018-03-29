Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Cause of Durban building collapse to be probed

  South Africa
Search and rescue operations were conducted on Wednesday at the site of a building collapse near the Bluff area in Durban. Photo: Twitter / @SAPoliceService

DURBAN - Investigations are underway after at least three people were killed during a building collapse near the Bluff area in Durban.

A wall at a construction site came down and fell onto a nearby truck.

Five people were seriously injured when the structure collapsed, paramedics said earlier.

Authorities are still conducting search-and-rescue operations.

READ: 3 dead in Durban building collapse

The eThekwini Municipality said four concrete slabs (11m high and weighing 14 tons) collapsed at around 1pm, falling on top of workers on site.

Mayor Zandile Gumede expressed her condolences to the families of the workers who lost their lives during this tragic incident.

She also wished the five workers who have been hospitalised a speedy recovery.

“The sudden loss of lives of our people is indeed a sad occasion.

"A thorough investigation into the cause of the incident will be conducted," said Gumede.

- Additional reporting ANA

