CCMA orders Putco to pay wage agreement

  • South Africa
File: The CCMA has ordered Putco Bus Company to pay workers the agreed upon increases. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - Putco Bus Company has been ordered to pay 7 percent of the agreed-upon wage increase (9 percent) by the CCMA.

The remaining 2 percent must be paid in January 2019. Putco has also been ordered to pay bonuses for this year.

A near month-long national bus strike earlier this year severely impacted on commuters but ended when a 2-year wage agreement was reached.

However, a number of bus companies have now said they can't afford the increases they agreed to and have approached the Bargaining Council for exemption from the agreement.

Putco used fuel price hikes as a reason for the bus company asking for the exemption while worker's union Satawu claimed the company did not care about the plight of their employees.

