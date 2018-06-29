Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Cele wants the good cops in, bad cops out

  • South Africa
File: Police Minister Bheki Cele says for police to deal effectively with corruption, they have to deal with the rot inside the police force itself. Photo: AFP/Rodger Bosch

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele says for police to deal effectively with corruption, they have to deal with the rot inside the police force itself.

 

 

Cele was speaking at the launch of an anti-corruption strategy at the South African Police Serves (SAPS) Tshwane Academy on Friday.

He said every member of the service needs to undergo a long-overdue lifestyle audit.

“We can’t have a young constable living in the house of R1, 8- million,” said Cele.

“The constable will earn R1, 8 -million in 5/6 years to come. But already you’re living in that house. Remember, it’s a call from the President that all of us here will subject ourselves to the lifestyle auditing… remember, we’re at the cutting edge of fighting the corruption scourge. So if we don’t start with us it doesn’t help.”

eNCA

