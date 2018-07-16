DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Cele faces cop killers in court

  • South Africa
File: Police Minister Bheki Cele is attending proceedings at the Germiston magistrate's court. Photo: Flickr / GovZA

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects who were arrested for allegedly killings two police officers, are due in court on Monday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is attending proceedings at the Germiston magistrate's court.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with last week's murder of officer Motlalentoa Mahlatsi.

He was shot while responding to a complaint.

One of the suspects is linked to the murder of another policeman, Bafana Happy Hlungwani‚ who was killed in April.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close