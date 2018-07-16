Cele faces cop killers in court

File: Police Minister Bheki Cele is attending proceedings at the Germiston magistrate's court. Photo: Flickr / GovZA

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects who were arrested for allegedly killings two police officers, are due in court on Monday.



Police Minister Bheki Cele is attending proceedings at the Germiston magistrate's court.

#CopKillers Minister of Police Bheki Cele is at the Germiston Magistrate Court for first court appearance of four suspects who allegedly shot and killed a police officer. pic.twitter.com/50cQnoXfVw — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 16, 2018

WATCH #CopKillers Police Minister Bheki Cele attending first court appearance of four suspected cop killers. pic.twitter.com/bYO4sFWjXL — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 16, 2018

#CopKillers Cele “Those that kill police officers we want to make sure they get a special trial and sentence” pic.twitter.com/782ucOdnnE — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 16, 2018

Four suspects were arrested in connection with last week's murder of officer Motlalentoa Mahlatsi.

He was shot while responding to a complaint.

One of the suspects is linked to the murder of another policeman, Bafana Happy Hlungwani‚ who was killed in April.

