Cele to make 100 surprise visits to police stations

  • South Africa
File: Police minister Bheki Cele. Photo: Flickr / GovZA

JOHANNESBURG - Police minister Bheki Cele and his team plan to make 100 surprise visits to police stations to mark Nelson Mandela's centenary year.

His first early-morning stop was Sunnyside Police Station in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Clele and his team described it as their 67 minutes for Mandela Day.

“It’s one police station that a lot of concerns have been raised about,” Cele said about Sunnyside Police Station.

“We, the national commissioner and myself and the rest of the senior management, wanted to come and see.

“We’ve spent an hour here. Having inspected, there are things that they are doing well but there are things that they need to fix”

Cele highlighted the number of foreign nationals in the cells at the station as a concern.

“Indeed foreign nationals, especially those who aren’t documented, give us a lot of problems when we deal with crime because you can’t raise their fingerprints, you can’t raise their DNA.

“So we are working as a government to improve that situation”


 

eNCA

