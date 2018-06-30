Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Cele's condensed milk corruption analogy

Police Minister Bheki Cele speaks at the South African Police Services (SAPS) Tshwane Academy on Friday 29 June, 2018. Photo: eNCA

 

 

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele launched an anti-corruption strategy at the South African Police Services (SAPS) Tshwane Academy on Friday.

He called for lifestyle audits to be implemented for all members of the service.

But it was his use of the example of a tin of condensed milk to illustrate the creep of corruption that lit up the audience.

*View Cele's condensed milk analogy in the gallery above.

