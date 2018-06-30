Cele's condensed milk corruption analogy

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele launched an anti-corruption strategy at the South African Police Services (SAPS) Tshwane Academy on Friday.
He called for lifestyle audits to be implemented for all members of the service.
But it was his use of the example of a tin of condensed milk to illustrate the creep of corruption that lit up the audience.
