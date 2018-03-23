Prasa chairperson resigns

File: Prasa chair Advocate Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele has tendered her resignation from the board. Photo: Twitter / @ER24EMS

JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) chairperson Advocate Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele has tendered her resignation, effective immediately.

The resignation was revealed in a statement.

"It is a matter of public knowledge that Advocate Makhubele, before serving on the board, had already been recommended for appointment as a judge to the Gauteng Division of the High Court.

"Advocate Makhubele had deferred her appointment to 1st of April 2018, to wind up her practice, including resigning as chairperson of the Water Tribunal. She accepted to serve on the Prasa Interim Board until end of March 2018, being the effective date of her resignation from other structures," Prasa added.

eNCA