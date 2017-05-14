Change in Beaufort West a sign of things to come in 2019, says Maimane

File: The African National Congress is past the point of no return, DA leader Mmusi Maimane told a public meeting in the Karoo town of Beaufort West on Saturday. Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

BEAUFORT WEST – The recent emergence of coalition politics in South Africa will become more prevalent in the coming years, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday.

The ANC was past the point of no return, Maimane told a public meeting in Merweville, Beaufort West, ahead of a municipal by-election in ward 7 on 24 May.

“There is no saving it [the ANC]. Like many liberation movements, they are marred by corruption, are engaged in the capture of state institutions, and possess a general disdain for vibrant multiparty democracy. The ANC does not represent the interests of the people of South Africa and as such cannot be trusted anywhere in government,” he said.

“That is why the upcoming by-election here in ward 7 is so important for the people of Beaufort West. This critical by-election will determine who controls Beaufort West, as at present the DA-KDF [Karoo Democratic Forum] coalition has six seats and the ANC has six seats, with the deciding seat up for grabs.

“We cannot afford to allow the ANC to win back control of Beaufort West. Our people have had enough of ANC-sponsored poverty, unemployment, corruption, crime, drugs, and poor service delivery,” Maimane said.

“Let us continue to lead the way in a new brand of politics and governance that sees political parties coming together and putting the interests of the people first by voting out the ANC and forming coalition governments across the country.

"I have no doubt that the recent emergence of coalition politics will only become more prevalent in the coming years – particularly come the 2019 national elections.”

The stakes had never been higher for Beaufort West. The future of the town would be determined by the outcome of this by-election, Maimane said.

“An ANC win means a step back to corruption, cronyism and cadre enrichment. A DA win means we continue the project we started in 2016 to see Beaufort West become the economic hub of the Great Karoo, a town full of opportunity and prosperity,” he said.

African News Agency