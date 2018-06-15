Winter storm blows roofs off RDP homes in Cape Town

File: Roads were flooded in Philippi and other parts of Cape Town on Thursday morning after heavy rains. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/ ANA

JOHANNESBURG – Roofs have been blown off RDP houses and trees have been uprooted in drought-stricken Cape Town.

Long-awaited winter rains brought relief, but destruction too.

Roofs were also blown off informal structures after strong winds and heavy downpours this week.

"We love the rain, we're desperate for rain. The rain we're having is gradually breaking the back of the drought that has crippled the city. Unfortunately, the rain has been accompanied by very strong winds, which have blown roofs off RDP houses," the City of Cape Town’s JP Smith said.

Finally..much needed rain still pouring in Cape Town and our swimming pool is filled up to the top---- pic.twitter.com/dcKwtra444 — Wild Rose Lodge (@Wildroselodge) June 14, 2018

Smith says the level of damage measured has not been severe, thus far.

“In some cases, it's a little bit of water across the floor. In other cases, there are more significant problems. So we have not had to activate any emergency shelter."

About 2,000 structures in areas like Khayelitsha, Langa and Gugulethu, were affected.

"The water gushes into our homes, right where we live. We have a problem when it's like this, our kids get sick and our lives are difficult," a resident told eNCA.

Disaster management teams will be working overtime and others are on standby, as rains continue in coming days.

eNCA