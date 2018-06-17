Charge Molefe over locomotives deal, attorneys reportedly tell Transnet

File: Brian Molefe, former CEO of Transnet and Eskom, is under pressure again over a questionable locomotives deal. Photo: Gallo / Esa Alexander

JOHANNESBURG - Attorneys have reportedly recommended that criminal charges be laid against Brian Molefe and three men with close ties to the Guptas.

According to Sunday newspapers City Press and the Sunday Times, the allegations relate to a controversial locomotives tender at Transnet.

The report, by MNS Attorneys, also reportedly recommends that the parastatal recoup money lost from Molefe, after he allegedly misled the board.

Transnet allegedly lost R19-billion after Molefe inflated the cost of a tender for locomotives from about R39-billion to R54-billion.

He was the group's CEO at the time, before moving to Eskom.

The attorneys also recommended that Transnet chief executive Siyabonga Gama and others be disciplined.

eNCA