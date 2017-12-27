Mother opens case against paramedics after child's death at Mboro church

File: Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng of Incredible Hppenings Ministry has accused paramedics of refusing to help a sick girl. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of a child who died at Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng's Incredible Happenings Ministry on Sunday has laid charges of culpable homicide against paramedics from the Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services.

She was accompanied by Motsoeneng, who has accused the paramedics of negligence.

Mboro helping the mother lay charges against Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services, after a child died at his church. The pastor claims that paramedics reprimanded the mother of the child instead of providing medical care. pic.twitter.com/hkRVxFizav — African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) December 27, 2017



The mother had taken her sick three-year-old daughter to the church for pastor Motsoeneng to pray for her recovery.

Motsoeneng said the child was "very" sick when she was brought to his church. He claims paramedics shouted at the mother instead of providing medical care.

"We called the ambulance, we thought they would come quicker, they didn't. Instead of entering, they refused to enter. Why do you refuse to take the child, why do you refuse to put the child in a structure?" he said while briefing the media outside the Alberton police station in southern Johannesburg.

Mboro says if he has to go to jail, he will. pic.twitter.com/hUqzEwGwg5 — African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) December 27, 2017

The paramedics have refuted Motsoeneng's claims and said the child was already dead when they arrived at the church.

eNCA