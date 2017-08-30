Charges to be laid against 'liars' in Eskom's Trillian scandal

File: Eskom said its board met to discuss investigations and disciplinary processes related to the Trillian matter. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said its board met on Tuesday to discuss progress made regarding various investigations and disciplinary processes underway around dodgy payments to the Gupta-linked firm, Trillian.

On the same day, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown gave Eskom's board 48 hours to respond to fresh revelations about its relationship with a Gupta-linked firm.

The power utility admitted to providing false information about dodgy payments, amounting to R1.6-billion to advisory firm Trillian and global consultancy, McKinsey.

Eskom initially claimed New York management consultancy Oliver Wyman gave the financial transactions the thumbs up. But that was a lie.

In a statement on Tuesday, the power utility said the “Technical Review” matter will result in charges against the responsible individuals "once the facts have been confirmed."

Disciplinary processes against four senior executives, implicated in lying, continue.

Now-suspended Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh denied allegations he signed off on the payments for anything other than sound business reasons, even though he allegedly enjoyed several five-star trips to Dubai at the Gupta family’s expense.

Brown is demanding a satisfactory explanation from Megawatt Park, but analysts are not convinced there will be one.

“It has only come out acknowledging this after consultant Oliver Wyman of New York threatened to go public and announced that Eskom has misrepresented its findings. Basically lied to the media to the public and to Eskom itself. Eskom has only come clean after Oliver Wyman threatened to expose this situation,” said energy sector analyst, Chris Yelland.

The Hawks - who are apparently conducting a massive probe into state capture - confirmed the matter will form part of its investigations.

eNCA