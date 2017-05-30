Child hit by train in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG – A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a train in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni on Tuesday, paramedics said.

“It is understood that the girl had been walking home along the tracks when she was struck by the train. Upon assessment, paramedics found that the girl had sustained numerous injuries to her arm and was in a serious condition,” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“Paramedics treated the girl and provided her with pain relief medication before she was transported to Tembisa Hospital for further care.”

The incident happened along train tracks near Suikerbos Road.

African News Agency