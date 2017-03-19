Girl dies in multiple-car collision in Johannesburg

Paramedics assessed the situation while fire services extinguished the burning taxi. Photo: ER24EMS

JOHANNESBURG – An eight-year-old girl was killed and 15 people were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision on the M1 northbound before the Corlett Drive offramp in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Paramedics found four vehicles in the middle of the road afterwards.

JHB - M1 North: RT @therealandile_ @TrafficSA massive accident on M1 before Corlett Drive...bad really bad...taxi caught fire pic.twitter.com/DCVtLcprXn — Rob Byrne (@TrafficSA) March 19, 2017

One of the vehicles, a taxi, had burst into flames.

According to ER24 paramedics, the eight-year-old girl was found lying in the middle of the road. It was believed she had been pulled from one of the vehicles by her father.

“Upon assessment, paramedics found that the girl showed no signs of life,” said ER24.

Paramedics tried resuscitating her but to no avail. The child was declared dead on the scene.

About 15 people sustained injuries, ranging from minor to moderate.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to various hospitals for further treatment,” said ER24.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

AFP