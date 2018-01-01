50,000 births expected in Southern and East Africa on New Year's Day

File: In 2016, 2,000 babies a day on average died within their first 24 hours. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - Children's organisation Unicef estimates that nearly 50,000 babies will be born in Eastern and Southern Africa on 1 January.

Twelve percent of the babies in the world are born on New Year’s Day but Unicef says many will not make it past their first day.

In 2016, an average of 2,000 babies a day died within their first 24 hours.

In eight out of every 10 of those cases, the deaths could have been avoided.

Unicef is urging countries in Southern and Eastern Africa to join the fight to save millions of babies' lives by providing proven, low-cost solutions.

It says while child survival statistics have improved over the years, progress has been much slower where newborns are concerned.

eNCA