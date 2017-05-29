Child Protection Week kicks off

File: One in three children in South Africa fall victim to physical, sexual or emotional abuse before their 18th birthday. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - One in three children in South Africa fall victim to physical, sexual or emotional abuse before their 18th birthday.

That’s the shocking statistic released by the Social Development Department.

It’s the start of Child Protection Week in South Africa.

Police statistics show every three days a child is raped or murdered in South Africa.

Khayelistsha’s residents are coming together to demand an end to the violence.

"With the most recent spate of deaths of at least two children here just in in Khayelitsha, I believe that the men have realised that they have been silent for too long and that our silence often means complicity," said Bishop Michel Hansrod of the Methodist Church of SA.

eNCA