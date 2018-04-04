Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Children, adults killed in Nyanga shooting

  • South Africa
File: Western cape police said four people were shot and killed in Nyanga township late on Tuesday. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are searching for three suspects who shot and killed four people in Nyanga, Cape Town late on Tuesday.

READ: Suspects spill the beans on eNgcobo police shooting

"The circumstances surrounding the murder of four people aged 28, 19, 13 and 12 are being investigated following an incident last night in Browns Farm, Nyanga at around 21:00. Three suspects opened fire at the victims, who were sitting in a Toyota Avanza, and fled the scene," said police spokesperson Andrè Traut.

READ: Deadly shooting at KZN taxi rank

He said a fifth victim, also a child was wounded and admitted to hospital.

"The motive for the attack is yet to be determined and the suspects are yet to be arrested. Any person with information regarding the incident, is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Traut said.

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close