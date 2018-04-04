Children, adults killed in Nyanga shooting

File: Western cape police said four people were shot and killed in Nyanga township late on Tuesday. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are searching for three suspects who shot and killed four people in Nyanga, Cape Town late on Tuesday.

"The circumstances surrounding the murder of four people aged 28, 19, 13 and 12 are being investigated following an incident last night in Browns Farm, Nyanga at around 21:00. Three suspects opened fire at the victims, who were sitting in a Toyota Avanza, and fled the scene," said police spokesperson Andrè Traut.

He said a fifth victim, also a child was wounded and admitted to hospital.

"The motive for the attack is yet to be determined and the suspects are yet to be arrested. Any person with information regarding the incident, is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Traut said.

eNCA