Children ill from dirty tap water in Schweizer-Reneke

SCHWEIZER-RENEKE, North West - Residents of the Mamusa township in Schweizer-Reneke, North West are fuming after having no potable tap water for over a month.

Six children were admitted to hospital with diarrhoea and community members said authorities are only acting now.

To make matters worse, on Saturday morning, they woke up to taps that had run completely dry.

“For the last month, we’ve been drinking unclean water, which is unhealthy. It was having green things inside. We don’t know what was it. But I believe it was not cleaned,” said resident Boitshoko Khasu.

Authorities admit several people fell ill after drinking the water.

The municipality claims it acted immediately and has now cut the water supply.

But officials said finding a remedy is proving difficult.

“The complaints have been going on for quite some time. We have been trying to get things in order by communicating for instance with the water authority which is our district municipality and I must say that they reacted promptly by sending Sedibeng to come and take over our place, as experts," said municipal spokesperson, Jerry Maine.

The municipality has filled reservoirs with borehole water and promised clean tap water will be flowing by Wednesday.



