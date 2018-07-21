Children injured in KZN taxi crash

File: ER24 paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 4pm. Photo: FreeImages / Rick Trombley

PIETERMARITZBURG - Ten children were injured when a minibus taxi veered out of control and rolled on the Msunduzi Main Road in Msunduzi, Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal late on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 4pm, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"Upon arrival, paramedics found a taxi lying at the bottom of a long embankment. The community alerted ER24 that the children had been removed to a clinic 200 metres away," he said.

At the clinic, paramedics found that 18 children had been in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Paramedics assessed the children, aged between 14 and 16, and found that 10 had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The patients were treated and transported to nearby provincial hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

African News Agency