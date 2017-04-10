Chris Hani remembered

File: Chris Hani was gunned down outside his Boksburg home 24 years ago. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - Monday marks the 24th anniversary of Chris Hani’s death.

The struggle icon was gunned down by white nationalists outside his Boksburg home in the run up to the country’s first democratic elections.

Polish immigrant and anti-communist Janusz Waluś shot Hani while he was walking home from a morning jog.

Clive Derby-Lewis, a Conservative Party MP at the time, was arrested as an accomplice for lending Waluś his gun.

Hani’s death marked a turning point in the country’s turbulent political climate of the time as a civil war threatened to erupt.

President Jacob Zuma will lead a wreath-laying ceremony in Boksburg on Monday morning.

eNCA