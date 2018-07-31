DEVELOPING: CIT heist suspects escape court on foot

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

ROODEPOORT – Four heist suspects who were expected to appear at the Roodeport magistrate's court reportedly escaped and fired shots as they tried to flee on foot on Tuesday.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told eNCA.com that he could not confirm any details as he is on the scene gathering information.

The suspects include former ANC employee Errol Velile Present.

Present was one of four people arrested during a heist in Dobsonville, Soweto earlier this month.

