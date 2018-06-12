WATCH: Cash-in-transit workers demand bigger guns

File: The recent spate of cash van robberies has triggered a march by cash-in-transit workers in Johannesburg. Photo: ER24

JOHANNESBURG – Cash-in-transit (CIT) industry workers on Tuesday marched to the Department of Community Safety Department in Johannesburg following the recent spate of attacks on cash vans.

CIT companies SBV, G4S and Fidelity handed over a memorandum with a number of grievances addressed to the South African Reserve Bank, the Department of Transport and Department of Justice.

WATCH: #CITHeistProtest: The march against the spike in cash-in-transit heists has wrapped up and workers have dispersed after a memorandum was handed over to the Community Safety Department. eNCA's @Slindelo_M brings you the latest. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/Afo0GcNT1W — eNCA (@eNCA) June 12, 2018

Nearly 100 CIT robberies have been taken place in Gauteng in a space of less than a year.

The union’s message to employers and authorities was clear: workers are demanding better working conditions and proper equipment to deal with daily robberies.

Workers are complaining that criminals are armed with big guns when guards only have pistols.

They want the firearms acts to be amended to allow CIT guards to carry higher calibre firearms and for industry bosses to get stronger vehicles that can withstand bombings.

Workers promised to strike if their demands were not met.

Authorities have been given a month to respond to grievances.

eNCA