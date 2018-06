File: In winter, fires pose an increased danger to people and property. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – In winter, fires pose an increased danger to people and property.

Informal settlements are the worst affected, with unsafe appliances sometimes the only source of warmth.

The City of Johannesburg has launched a fire-safety campaign this winter.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi highlighted more on the campaign.

