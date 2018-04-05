City of Joburg to increase residential property rates rebates

File: Mayor Herman Mashaba announced the rebates following an outcry by residents over an dramatic increase in property valuations, which means higher rates. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Thursday that the City will increase residential property rates rebates, following an outcry by residents over an increase in property valuations.

The 2018 General Valuations (GV) Roll - which come into effect in July - dramatically increases property valuations, some even up to 100 percent, meaning residents will have to fork out more for rates.

Following residents' anger, the city held talks around possible relief measures.

Mashaba said that the City had received just under 16,000 queries regarding property valuations as some properties were under-valued while others were over-valued.

He said that as a result, the City will propose a change in the tariff policy in May to increase the residential property rebate from R200,000 to R350,000 for all residential property, subject to Council approval. This means that no residential property owner will pay rates on the first R350,000 of their property valuation.

"The move to increase the universal property rebate will soften the impact of the new GV by increasing the value of the residential property which is exempt from rates. Simultaneously, it will provide relief to poor households which will be entirely exempt from residential property rates for properties valued at less than R350,000," Mashaba said.

"It is non-negotiable that we must listen to our residents and consider the strain on household income under the current economic climate. The impact of the new GV means that residents would be hit with significant increases arising from five years of property value increases in one month. As a part of the public consultation process that informs the budget development, the reaction to the 2018 GV must be considered."

African News Agency