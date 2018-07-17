DStv Channel 403
WATCH: The Elders honour Madiba

  • South Africa


JOHANNESBURG - The Elders paid tribute to the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela.

They planted 100 trees at Johannesburg's Delta Park as part of the bigger Sparks of Hope initiative.

READ: Obama to lead celebrations 100 years after Mandela's birth

It will involve 100 global organisations, who are dedicated to strengthening Madiba's fight for peace, health and equality.

For the past year, The Elders -- a group of independent world leaders brought together by Mandela -- have been running a global campaign called #WalkTogether – Continue Mandela’s Long Walk to Freedom.

