WATCH: The Elders honour Madiba

• Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - The Elders paid tribute to the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela.

They planted 100 trees at Johannesburg's Delta Park as part of the bigger Sparks of Hope initiative.

It will involve 100 global organisations, who are dedicated to strengthening Madiba's fight for peace, health and equality.

For the past year, The Elders -- a group of independent world leaders brought together by Mandela -- have been running a global campaign called #WalkTogether – Continue Mandela’s Long Walk to Freedom.

Graca Machel says Elders was established to raise the voice of the unheard. #MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/QHBtCDdvEg — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) July 17, 2018

#TheElders Sir Richard Branson says the Elders is an important group and it seeks to end conflicts pic.twitter.com/9HHf8HtTNL — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) July 17, 2018

Former Irish President Mary Robinson takes to the podium and she once delivered the Nelson Mandela lecture. #TheElders #MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/Iepn8JhxLl — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) July 17, 2018

eNCA