City of Tshwane clears mayor after probe into Aucamp appointment

File: The City of Tshwane has found former Chief of Staff Marietha Aucamp lied about her qualifications. Photo: City of Tshwane

PRETORIA - The City of Tshwane has found former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp lied about her qualifications.

The report also clears Mayor Solly Msimanga of any wrongdoing.

It found that the city's HR officials deliberately disobeyed protocols when appointing Aucamp.

The Tshwane City Manager's office wants a full overhaul of HR policies and procedures.

It's also calling for disciplinary action against the officials involved.

Aucamp claimed she had a B-tech degree, but it was found she only had a matric certificate.

She reportedly earned a salary of R1.2-million a year.

eNCA