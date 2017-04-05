Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Civic bodies want Parliamentary vote on Zuma's removal

  • South Africa
File: Civic organisations want MPs to vote on President Jacob Zuma's removal from office. Photo: Reuters / Rogan Ward

CAPE TOWN - Sixty-four civic organisations are calling for an urgent Parliamentary sitting on Friday.

They want the MPs to vote on President Jacob Zuma's removal from office.

This follows last week’s midnight Cabinet reshuffle, which included the axing of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

The reshuffle resulted in the value of the rand plummeting, as well as investment downgrade by a rating agency.

Mass protests are expected to be held across the country on Friday.

